Who's Playing

Wagner @ Fordham

Current Records: Wagner 4-3; Fordham 8-1

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks are staying on the road Tuesday to face off against the Fordham Rams at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham will be strutting in after a victory while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wagner received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-64 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Fordham proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham managed a 95-90 win over Tulane. The Rams got double-digit scores from six players: guard Darius Quisenberry (23), forward Khalid Moore (23), center Rostyslav Novitskyi (14), guard Will Richardson (11), guard Kyle Rose (10), and forward Abdou Tsimbila (10). Rostyslav Novitskyi's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Maine Black Bears last week.

The Seahawks are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Wagner's loss took them down to 4-3 while Fordham's victory pulled them up to 8-1. In Fordham's victory, Khalid Moore dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards and Darius Quisenberry had 23 points. We'll see if Wagner have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York

Rose Hill Gym -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 10-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.