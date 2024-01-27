Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Air Force 8-10, Fresno State 8-11

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Air Force Falcons and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Save Mart Center. Air Force will be strutting in after a win while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Air Force had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They put a hurting on the Rebels on the road to the tune of 90-58. Air Force's offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Rytis Petraitis was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that he pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ethan Taylor, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 72-68 to the Broncos. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fresno State in their matchups with Boise State: they've now lost four in a row.

Donavan Yap put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points. Isaiah Hill was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Falcons' win bumped their record up to 8-10. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Air Force came up short against Fresno State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-69. Can Air Force avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fresno State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.