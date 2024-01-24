Halftime Report

Boise State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 42-32 lead against Fresno State.

If Boise State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-5 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with an 8-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Boise State 13-5, Fresno State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Boise State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Save Mart Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Boise State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Broncos made off with a 67-66 victory over the Aztecs.

Among those leading the charge was O'Mar Stanley, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bulldogs as they lost 83-62 to the Aggies on Saturday. Fresno State has struggled against Utah State recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Broncos have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-10.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Boise State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Boise State's sizeable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boise State beat Fresno State 63-53 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boise State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boise State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.