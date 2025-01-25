Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Colo. State 12-7, Fresno State 5-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Colo. State is 10-0 against Fresno State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The Rams will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Wednesday, Colo. State skirted by Boise State 75-72 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jalen Lake with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colo. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nique Clifford, who had 20 points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyan Evans, who scored 13 points along with six assists and two steals.

Colo. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Boise State only racked up nine.

Meanwhile, Fresno State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with New Mexico but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. There's no need to mince words: Fresno State lost to New Mexico on Monday, and Fresno State lost bad. The score wound up at 95-67. The Bulldogs haven't had much luck with the Lobos recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Fresno State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brian Amuneke, who scored 18 points, and Jalen Weaver, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave Amuneke a new career-high in threes (three).

Colo. State has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Everything came up roses for Colo. State against Fresno State in their previous meeting on January 7th, as the squad secured a 91-64 win. In that game, Colo. State amassed a halftime lead of 49-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Colo. State has won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last 5 years.