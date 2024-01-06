Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Nevada 13-1, Fresno State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nevada is 9-1 against Fresno State since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Nevada will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Nevada was far and away the favorite against Fresno Pacific. The Wolf Pack took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 92-59 win over the Sunbirds. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-20.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Fresno State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were dealt a punishing 74-47 loss at the hands of the Aztecs. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fresno State in their matchups with San Diego State: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Wolf Pack's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Nevada haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging 14.6 turnovers per game. Given Nevada's sizeable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nevada didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Fresno State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 60-56 win. Does Nevada have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fresno State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.