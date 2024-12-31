Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: New Mexico 10-3, Fresno State 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New Mexico. They and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Save Mart Center. The Lobos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.2 points per game this season.

Fresno State is hoping to do what Colo. State couldn't on Saturday: put an end to New Mexico's winning streak, which now stands at three games. New Mexico walked away with a 76-68 victory over Colo. State.

New Mexico relied on the efforts of Filip Borovicanin, who earned ten points plus four steals, and Mustapha Amzil, who scored 14 points plus five rebounds. Borovicanin had some trouble finding his footing against VCU two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Fresno State couldn't handle UNLV on Saturday and fell 87-77. The Bulldogs haven't had much luck with the Rebels recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jasir Tremble, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Cal Baptist last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Mykell Robinson, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Even though they lost, Fresno State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

New Mexico's win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-3. As for Fresno State, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: New Mexico has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've only made 29.9% of their threes this season. Given New Mexico's sizable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Mexico took their victory against Fresno State when the teams last played back in March by a conclusive 79-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Mexico since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 15.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.