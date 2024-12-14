Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego 3-7, Fresno State 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Save Mart Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Toreros and five for the Bulldogs.

The experts predicted San Diego would be headed in after a victory, but LBSU made sure that didn't happen. San Diego fell 76-70 to LBSU on Tuesday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kjay Bradley Jr., who earned 19 points in addition to six assists. His performance made up for a slower matchup against San Diego State on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Steven Jamerson II, who scored eight points in addition to ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their match with BYU but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Fresno State took a serious blow against BYU on Wednesday, falling 95-67.

Like San Diego, Fresno State lost despite seeing results from several players. Mykell Robinson led the charge by posting ten points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds. Robinson had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

San Diego's loss dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Fresno State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 3-7.

San Diego came up short against Fresno State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 71-67. Can San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fresno State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against San Diego.