Halftime Report

San Diego is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Fresno State.

San Diego entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Fresno State hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego 3-7, Fresno State 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros are taking a road trip to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Save Mart Center. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Toreros and five for the Bulldogs.

The experts predicted San Diego would be headed in after a victory, but LBSU made sure that didn't happen. San Diego took a 76-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of LBSU on Tuesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kjay Bradley Jr., who had 19 points plus six assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against San Diego State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Steven Jamerson II, who scored eight points along with ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Fresno State on Wednesday and boy were they right. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 95-67 bruising that BYU dished out on Wednesday.

Like San Diego, Fresno State lost despite seeing results from several players. Mykell Robinson led the charge by scoring ten points in addition to seven assists and seven rebounds. Robinson's performance made up for a slower matchup against Santa Clara on Saturday.

San Diego's defeat dropped their record down to 3-7. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-7.

San Diego came up short against Fresno State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 71-67. Can San Diego avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fresno State is a 5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against San Diego.