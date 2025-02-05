Halftime Report

San Jose State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but San Jose State leads 31-29 over Fresno State.

San Jose State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: San Jose State 11-12, Fresno State 5-17

How To Watch

What to Know

San Jose State is 1-9 against Fresno State since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

San Jose State took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-64 victory over Air Force.

San Jose State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Josh Uduje, who went 9 for 16 en route to 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Latrell Davis, who went 7 for 8 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 82-60 defeat at the hands of Boise State. The Bulldogs were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alex Crawford, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Fresno State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are 1-5 when they just don't pass the ball.

San Jose State's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-17.

Going forward, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

San Jose State came up short against Fresno State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 69-57. Can San Jose State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Jose State is a 3.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.