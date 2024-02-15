Halftime Report

Fresno State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Fresno State leads 32-29 over the Rebels.

Fresno State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: UNLV 13-9, Fresno State 11-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

Fresno State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, Fresno State's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-66 win over the Falcons. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Fresno State.

Xavier DuSell was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, UNLV came tearing into Saturday's contest with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Lobos 80-77. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win UNLV has posted since November 28, 2023.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 25 points. Another player making a difference was Kalib Boone, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Rebels, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Fresno State just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fresno State and the Rebels pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

UNLV is a 4.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State and UNLV both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.