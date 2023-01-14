Who's Playing

Air Force @ Fresno State

Current Records: Air Force 10-7; Fresno State 6-10

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Fresno State and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The Falcons will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Fresno State came up short against the San Jose State Spartans on Tuesday, falling 74-64. Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Anthony Holland, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 18 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Air Force and the Colorado State Rams on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Air Force wrapped it up with an 85-74 victory on the road. Air Force's guard Marcell McCreary looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven boards.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Fresno State is now 6-10 while the Falcons sit at 10-7. Air Force is 6-3 after wins this year, and Fresno State is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Air Force.