Who's Playing

Nevada @ Fresno State

Current Records: Nevada 21-7; Fresno State 10-17

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Save Mart Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. The Wolf Pack enjoyed a cozy 66-51 win over SJSU. Nevada relied on the efforts of forward Darrion Williams, who had 14 points in addition to five boards, and center Will Baker, who had 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory. Fresno State can attribute much of their success to center Eduardo Andre, who had 26 points along with seven boards, and guard Isaiah Hill, who had 22 points and eight assists. Hill's performance made up for a slower game against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolf Pack are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Nevada didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs at home in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nevada since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wolf Pack slightly, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Fresno State.