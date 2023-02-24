Who's Playing
Nevada @ Fresno State
Current Records: Nevada 21-7; Fresno State 10-17
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Save Mart Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Nevada proved too difficult a challenge. The Wolf Pack enjoyed a cozy 66-51 win over SJSU. Nevada relied on the efforts of forward Darrion Williams, who had 14 points in addition to five boards, and center Will Baker, who had 18 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Fresno State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory. Fresno State can attribute much of their success to center Eduardo Andre, who had 26 points along with seven boards, and guard Isaiah Hill, who had 22 points and eight assists. Hill's performance made up for a slower game against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolf Pack are expected to win a tight contest Friday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Nevada didn't have too much trouble with the Bulldogs at home in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nevada since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Wolf Pack slightly, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nevada have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Fresno State.
- Feb 10, 2023 - Nevada 77 vs. Fresno State 66
- Feb 04, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. Nevada 56
- Jan 21, 2022 - Nevada 77 vs. Fresno State 73
- Jan 17, 2021 - Nevada 79 vs. Fresno State 65
- Jan 15, 2021 - Nevada 73 vs. Fresno State 57
- Feb 22, 2020 - Nevada 78 vs. Fresno State 76
- Feb 23, 2019 - Nevada 74 vs. Fresno State 68
- Jan 12, 2019 - Nevada 74 vs. Fresno State 64
- Jan 31, 2018 - Nevada 102 vs. Fresno State 92
- Dec 27, 2017 - Nevada 80 vs. Fresno State 65
- Mar 10, 2017 - Nevada 83 vs. Fresno State 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Fresno State 81 vs. Nevada 76
- Dec 31, 2016 - Fresno State 77 vs. Nevada 76
- Feb 13, 2016 - Nevada 77 vs. Fresno State 72
- Jan 06, 2016 - Fresno State 85 vs. Nevada 63