Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Fresno State

Current Records: Sacramento State 5-5; Fresno State 3-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Sacramento State Hornets will be on the road. They will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Save Mart Center. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while Fresno State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Sacramento State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Long Beach State Beach on Saturday, sneaking past 76-74.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 76-72 to the Pacific Tigers on Saturday. Guard Jemarl Baker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Sacramento State is now 5-5 while Fresno State sits at 3-6. The Hornets are 3-1 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.