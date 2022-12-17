Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Fresno State

Current Records: Sacramento State 5-5; Fresno State 3-6

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Save Mart Center. Sacramento State will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 76-72 to the Pacific Tigers on Saturday. One thing holding Fresno State back was the mediocre play of guard Jemarl Baker, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with.

Speaking of close games: Sacramento State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Long Beach State Beach on Saturday, sneaking past 76-74.

Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The Bulldogs are now 3-6 while the Hornets sit at 5-5. Sacramento State is 3-1 after wins this season, and Fresno State is 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.