Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Fresno State

Current Records: San Diego State 20-5; Fresno State 9-15

What to Know

The #21 San Diego State Aztecs won both of their matches against the Fresno State Bulldogs last season (65-64 and 53-46) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. San Diego State and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where the Aztecs won 53-46, we could be in for a big score.

San Diego State had enough points to win and then some against the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday, taking their game 82-71. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to guard Matt Bradley, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State lost to the Nevada Wolf Pack on the road by a decisive 77-66 margin. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Hill (20), guard Jemarl Baker (17), guard Donavan Yap (11), and center Eduardo Andre (10).

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Diego State's victory lifted them to 20-5 while Fresno State's defeat dropped them down to 9-15. We'll see if San Diego State can repeat their recent success or if Fresno State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Diego State have won ten out of their last 17 games against Fresno State.