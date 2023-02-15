Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Fresno State
Current Records: San Diego State 20-5; Fresno State 9-15
What to Know
The #21 San Diego State Aztecs won both of their matches against the Fresno State Bulldogs last season (65-64 and 53-46) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. San Diego State and Fresno State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last March, where the Aztecs won 53-46, we could be in for a big score.
San Diego State had enough points to win and then some against the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday, taking their game 82-71. San Diego State can attribute much of their success to guard Matt Bradley, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, Fresno State lost to the Nevada Wolf Pack on the road by a decisive 77-66 margin. The Bulldogs got double-digit scores from four players: guard Isaiah Hill (20), guard Jemarl Baker (17), guard Donavan Yap (11), and center Eduardo Andre (10).
The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Diego State's victory lifted them to 20-5 while Fresno State's defeat dropped them down to 9-15. We'll see if San Diego State can repeat their recent success or if Fresno State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego State have won ten out of their last 17 games against Fresno State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - San Diego State 53 vs. Fresno State 46
- Mar 03, 2022 - San Diego State 65 vs. Fresno State 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - San Diego State 61 vs. Fresno State 44
- Feb 20, 2021 - San Diego State 75 vs. Fresno State 57
- Feb 18, 2021 - San Diego State 67 vs. Fresno State 53
- Jan 14, 2020 - San Diego State 64 vs. Fresno State 55
- Jan 01, 2020 - San Diego State 61 vs. Fresno State 52
- Mar 06, 2019 - Fresno State 76 vs. San Diego State 74
- Jan 22, 2019 - Fresno State 66 vs. San Diego State 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - San Diego State 64 vs. Fresno State 52
- Feb 06, 2018 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Diego State 61
- Jan 17, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Diego State 73
- Feb 22, 2017 - Fresno State 63 vs. San Diego State 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Fresno State 67
- Mar 12, 2016 - Fresno State 68 vs. San Diego State 63
- Feb 10, 2016 - Fresno State 58 vs. San Diego State 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - San Diego State 73 vs. Fresno State 67