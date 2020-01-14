How to watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Fresno State

Current Records: San Diego State 17-0; Fresno State 5-11

What to Know

The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Save Mart Center. San Diego State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with the Boise State Broncos on Saturday as they won 83-65. The Aztecs got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was G Malachi Flynn out in front picking up 19 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between Fresno State and the New Mexico Lobos last Tuesday was not particularly close, with Fresno State falling 78-64. G Jordan Campbell had a rough night: he played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.

San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Diego State's victory brought them up to 17-0 while Fresno State's defeat pulled them down to 5-11. San Diego State is 16-0 after wins this year, and Fresno State is 4-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 127

Series History

Fresno State have won seven out of their last 11 games against San Diego State.