How to watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Fresno State
Current Records: San Diego State 17-0; Fresno State 5-11
What to Know
The #7 San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Save Mart Center. San Diego State is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Aztecs didn't have too much trouble with the Boise State Broncos on Saturday as they won 83-65. The Aztecs got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was G Malachi Flynn out in front picking up 19 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the contest between Fresno State and the New Mexico Lobos last Tuesday was not particularly close, with Fresno State falling 78-64. G Jordan Campbell had a rough night: he played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.
San Diego State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
San Diego State's victory brought them up to 17-0 while Fresno State's defeat pulled them down to 5-11. San Diego State is 16-0 after wins this year, and Fresno State is 4-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 127
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Fresno State have won seven out of their last 11 games against San Diego State.
- Jan 01, 2020 - San Diego State 61 vs. Fresno State 52
- Mar 06, 2019 - Fresno State 76 vs. San Diego State 74
- Jan 22, 2019 - Fresno State 66 vs. San Diego State 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - San Diego State 64 vs. Fresno State 52
- Feb 06, 2018 - Fresno State 79 vs. San Diego State 61
- Jan 17, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. San Diego State 73
- Feb 22, 2017 - Fresno State 63 vs. San Diego State 55
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Fresno State 67
- Mar 12, 2016 - Fresno State 68 vs. San Diego State 63
- Feb 10, 2016 - Fresno State 58 vs. San Diego State 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - San Diego State 73 vs. Fresno State 67
