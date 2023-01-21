Who's Playing
UNLV @ Fresno State
Current Records: UNLV 12-6; Fresno State 6-11
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Save Mart Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 73-68 on the road and UNLV taking the second 60-57.
Fresno State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-48 to the Air Force Falcons. One thing holding Fresno State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Campbell, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for UNLV as they fell 75-71 to the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday. Guard Keyshawn Hall (19 points) and guard Jordan McCabe (17 points) were the top scorers for UNLV.
The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Rebels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Fresno State have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNLV.
- Feb 16, 2022 - UNLV 60 vs. Fresno State 57
- Jan 14, 2022 - Fresno State 73 vs. UNLV 68
- Feb 26, 2021 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Feb 24, 2021 - Fresno State 67 vs. UNLV 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UNLV 68 vs. Fresno State 67
- Dec 04, 2019 - UNLV 81 vs. Fresno State 80
- Feb 09, 2019 - Fresno State 83 vs. UNLV 65
- Feb 21, 2018 - Fresno State 77 vs. UNLV 64
- Jan 23, 2018 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 63
- Mar 04, 2017 - Fresno State 72 vs. UNLV 59
- Mar 10, 2016 - Fresno State 95 vs. UNLV 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Fresno State 111 vs. UNLV 104
- Dec 30, 2015 - Fresno State 69 vs. UNLV 66