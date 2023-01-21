Who's Playing

UNLV @ Fresno State

Current Records: UNLV 12-6; Fresno State 6-11

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Save Mart Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 73-68 on the road and UNLV taking the second 60-57.

Fresno State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 51-48 to the Air Force Falcons. One thing holding Fresno State back was the mediocre play of guard Jordan Campbell, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for UNLV as they fell 75-71 to the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday. Guard Keyshawn Hall (19 points) and guard Jordan McCabe (17 points) were the top scorers for UNLV.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Rebels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fresno State have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNLV.