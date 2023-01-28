Who's Playing
Utah State @ Fresno State
Current Records: Utah State 16-5; Fresno State 7-12
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Save Mart Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Bulldogs came up short against the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday, falling 63-53. Guard Jemarl Baker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Utah State came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday, falling 85-75. Utah State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Taylor Funk, who had 22 points.
The losses put Fresno State at 7-12 and Utah State at 16-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fresno State is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.9 on average. Utah State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Utah State 67 vs. Fresno State 54
- Jan 18, 2022 - Fresno State 61 vs. Utah State 54
- Mar 06, 2021 - Utah State 57 vs. Fresno State 51
- Feb 04, 2021 - Utah State 69 vs. Fresno State 53
- Feb 15, 2020 - Utah State 71 vs. Fresno State 59
- Dec 07, 2019 - Utah State 77 vs. Fresno State 70
- Mar 15, 2019 - Utah State 85 vs. Fresno State 60
- Feb 05, 2019 - Utah State 82 vs. Fresno State 81
- Jan 09, 2019 - Fresno State 78 vs. Utah State 77
- Jan 27, 2018 - Utah State 65 vs. Fresno State 62
- Jan 03, 2018 - Utah State 81 vs. Fresno State 79
- Jan 28, 2017 - Utah State 78 vs. Fresno State 65
- Mar 05, 2016 - Fresno State 86 vs. Utah State 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Fresno State 75 vs. Utah State 68