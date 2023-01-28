Who's Playing

Utah State @ Fresno State

Current Records: Utah State 16-5; Fresno State 7-12

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Save Mart Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bulldogs came up short against the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday, falling 63-53. Guard Jemarl Baker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Utah State came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday, falling 85-75. Utah State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Taylor Funk, who had 22 points.

The losses put Fresno State at 7-12 and Utah State at 16-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fresno State is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.9 on average. Utah State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 18th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.