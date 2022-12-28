Who's Playing

Wyoming @ Fresno State

Current Records: Wyoming 5-7; Fresno State 4-7

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the Wyoming Cowboys last season on scores of 59-61 and 64-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulldogs and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Wednesday at Save Mart Center. Neither Fresno State nor the Cowboys could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Fresno State picked up a 56-48 victory over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners last week. Among those leading the charge for Fresno State was guard Isaiah Hill, who had 17 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the game between Wyoming and the Saint Mary's Gaels last Wednesday was not particularly close, with Wyoming falling 66-54. Wyoming's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Noah Reynolds, who had 21 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Fresno State's win brought them up to 4-7 while the Cowboys' loss pulled them down to 5-7. Fresno State is 1-2 after wins this year, and Wyoming is 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

