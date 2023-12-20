2nd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Furman looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Presbyterian 76-61.

If Furman keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, Presbyterian will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Presbyterian 7-5, Furman 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Presbyterian has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Furman Paladins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Timmons Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, the Blue Hose couldn't handle the Owls and fell 94-84.

Meanwhile, Furman fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Tulane on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Green Wave. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Saturday (100), Furman still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was PJay Smith Jr, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 4 assists. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of JP Pegues, who scored 29 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Blue Hose's loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for the Paladins, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Presbyterian is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Furman is a big 13-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Presbyterian.