SC State Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: SC State 2-5, Furman 3-3

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Furman will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Furman and UAB didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Paladins fell 92-86 to the Blazers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Furman's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Foster, who scored 27 points. Less helpful for Furman was JP Pegues' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 92-74 fall against the Bears. SC State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition.

Wilson Dubinsky put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points.

The Paladins have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-3 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-5.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Furman is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points. This contest will be SC State's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Furman is a big 20.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 20-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 3 out of their last 4 games against SC State.