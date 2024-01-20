Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Western Carolina 15-3, Furman 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Furman is 9-1 against Western Carolina since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. One thing working in Furman's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last three matches.

Furman entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Keydets 100-60 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Furman did.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. Western Carolina has not had much luck with Samford recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the defeat, Western Carolina had strong showings from Vonterius Woolbright, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, and Russell Jones Jr, who scored 22 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Paladins' win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-9. As for the Catamounts, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Furman came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 83-80. Will Furman repeat their success, or does Western Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Furman is a 4-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.