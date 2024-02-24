Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Wofford 15-13, Furman 15-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

What to Know

Wofford and the Paladins are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Terriers lost to the Mocs on the road by a decisive 81-65 margin. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Corey Tripp, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Furman unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They lost 74-72 to the Bulldogs on a last-minute layup From Jermaine Marshall.

JP Pegues put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

This is the second loss in a row for the Terriers and nudges their season record down to 15-13. As for the Paladins, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 15-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford was able to grind out a solid victory over the Paladins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman and Wofford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.