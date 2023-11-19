Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Wyoming 3-1, Furman 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Furman Paladins at 10:30 a.m. ET on November 19th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.1% better than the opposition, a fact Wyoming proved on Friday. They walked away with a 67-60 victory over the Cougars.

Sam Griffin was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 24 points along with 4 steals. Less helpful for Wyoming was Brendan Wenzel's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Furman and Coastal Carolina didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Friday. The Paladins came out on top against the Chanticleers by a score of 89-80.

Furman's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Marcus Foster led the charge by scoring 30 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds. Carter Whitt was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Cowboys' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Paladins, their win bumped their record up to an identical 3-1.

Wyoming will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wyoming have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Furman is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Injury Report for Furman

Injury Report for Wyoming

Mason Walters: Out (Thumb)

Kenny Foster: Out for the Season (Achilles)

No Injury Information