Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Furman
Current Records: Chattanooga 12-11; Furman 17-6
What to Know
The Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Timmons Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Paladins had enough points to win and then some against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, taking their matchup 69-57.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga beat the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 73-64 this past Saturday. Chattanooga got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dalvin White (15), guard Jamal Johnson (12), forward Sam Alexis (12), and guard Khristion Courseault (10).
Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Furman was able to grind out a solid victory over Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 77-69. Will the Paladins repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Paladins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Furman have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chattanooga.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 63
- Feb 12, 2022 - Chattanooga 64 vs. Furman 58
- Jan 15, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Furman 69
- Dec 30, 2020 - Furman 77 vs. Chattanooga 73
- Feb 15, 2020 - Furman 58 vs. Chattanooga 53
- Jan 08, 2020 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Chattanooga 50
- Jan 24, 2019 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 58
- Feb 15, 2018 - Furman 75 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Jan 10, 2018 - Furman 73 vs. Chattanooga 55
- Feb 09, 2017 - Furman 60 vs. Chattanooga 56
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Furman 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Chattanooga 62 vs. Furman 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Furman 70 vs. Chattanooga 55