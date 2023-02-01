Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Furman

Current Records: Chattanooga 12-11; Furman 17-6

What to Know

The Furman Paladins and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Timmons Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Paladins had enough points to win and then some against the UNCG Spartans on Sunday, taking their matchup 69-57.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga beat the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 73-64 this past Saturday. Chattanooga got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dalvin White (15), guard Jamal Johnson (12), forward Sam Alexis (12), and guard Khristion Courseault (10).

Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Furman was able to grind out a solid victory over Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 77-69. Will the Paladins repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Paladins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Furman have won ten out of their last 15 games against Chattanooga.