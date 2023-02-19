Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ Furman
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 10-18; Furman 21-7
What to Know
The Furman Paladins and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Timmons Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Paladins were close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 69-65 to the The Citadel Bulldogs. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Furman to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the matchup.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for E. Tennessee State as they fell 68-66 to the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Wednesday.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Paladins are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Furman.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Furman 70 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Feb 07, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Furman 71
- Jan 12, 2022 - Furman 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Furman 62
- Jan 16, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 66
- Feb 19, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Furman 66
- Jan 04, 2020 - Furman 65 vs. E. Tennessee State 56
- Feb 09, 2019 - Furman 91 vs. E. Tennessee State 61
- Dec 29, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. Furman 56
- Mar 04, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 63 vs. Furman 52
- Feb 25, 2018 - Furman 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Jan 18, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 62 vs. Furman 61
- Feb 22, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 93 vs. Furman 81
- Jan 19, 2017 - Furman 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Mar 06, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 84 vs. Furman 76
- Feb 25, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 80 vs. Furman 75
- Jan 30, 2016 - Furman 74 vs. E. Tennessee State 70