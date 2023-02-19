Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Furman

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 10-18; Furman 21-7

What to Know

The Furman Paladins and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 19 at Timmons Arena. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Paladins were close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 69-65 to the The Citadel Bulldogs. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Furman to swallow was that they had been favored by 16 points coming into the matchup.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for E. Tennessee State as they fell 68-66 to the Western Carolina Catamounts this past Wednesday.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Paladins are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won nine out of their last 17 games against Furman.