Who's Playing

Samford @ Furman

Current Records: Samford 14-7; Furman 15-6

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Furman Paladins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Samford and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 83-75 at home and Furman taking the second 71-68.

Samford beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 74-65 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. The Paladins strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the matchup 96-82.

Their wins bumped Samford to 14-7 and Furman to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and Furman clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Samford.

  • Mar 06, 2022 - Furman 71 vs. Samford 68
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Samford 83 vs. Furman 75
  • Dec 29, 2021 - Furman 81 vs. Samford 49
  • Feb 17, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 64
  • Feb 12, 2020 - Furman 86 vs. Samford 71
  • Jan 22, 2020 - Furman 101 vs. Samford 78
  • Feb 28, 2019 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 81
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Samford 75 vs. Furman 73
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Furman 94 vs. Samford 79
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 67
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Samford 67 vs. Furman 63
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 73
  • Jan 05, 2017 - Furman 83 vs. Samford 73
  • Feb 04, 2016 - Furman 67 vs. Samford 65
  • Jan 11, 2016 - Furman 77 vs. Samford 57