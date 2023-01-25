Who's Playing
Samford @ Furman
Current Records: Samford 14-7; Furman 15-6
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Furman Paladins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Samford and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 83-75 at home and Furman taking the second 71-68.
Samford beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 74-65 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. The Paladins strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the matchup 96-82.
Their wins bumped Samford to 14-7 and Furman to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and Furman clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
Series History
Furman have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Samford.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Furman 71 vs. Samford 68
- Feb 23, 2022 - Samford 83 vs. Furman 75
- Dec 29, 2021 - Furman 81 vs. Samford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 64
- Feb 12, 2020 - Furman 86 vs. Samford 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Furman 101 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 28, 2019 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 81
- Jan 26, 2019 - Samford 75 vs. Furman 73
- Feb 17, 2018 - Furman 94 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Samford 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Samford 67 vs. Furman 63
- Feb 11, 2017 - Furman 90 vs. Samford 73
- Jan 05, 2017 - Furman 83 vs. Samford 73
- Feb 04, 2016 - Furman 67 vs. Samford 65
- Jan 11, 2016 - Furman 77 vs. Samford 57