Who's Playing

Samford @ Furman

Current Records: Samford 14-7; Furman 15-6

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Furman Paladins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Samford and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bulldogs winning the first 83-75 at home and Furman taking the second 71-68.

Samford beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 74-65 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wofford Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Furman proved too difficult a challenge. The Paladins strolled past the Terriers with points to spare, taking the matchup 96-82.

Their wins bumped Samford to 14-7 and Furman to 15-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bulldogs and Furman clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Samford.