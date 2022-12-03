Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Furman

Current Records: South Carolina State 1-7; Furman 5-2

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 87.13 points per contest. They will challenge the Furman Paladins on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The East Carolina Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday South Carolina State proved too difficult a challenge. The Bulldogs managed a 73-68 victory over East Carolina. South Carolina State's guard Lesown Hallums looked sharp as he had 22 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when Furman and the App. State Mountaineers clashed on Tuesday, but Furman ultimately edged out the opposition 65-61.

South Carolina State took a serious blow against the Paladins when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 118-51. Can South Carolina State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won two out of their last three games against South Carolina State.