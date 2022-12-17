Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ Furman

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 6-4; Furman 7-4

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks will take on the Furman Paladins at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Stephen F. Austin will be strutting in after a victory while Furman will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Lumberjacks proved too difficult a challenge. Stephen F. Austin escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79. They got double-digit scores from five players: Kyle Hayman (18), Sadaidriene Hall (16), AJ Cajuste (16), Latrell Jossell (15), and Nigel Hawkins (13).

Meanwhile, the contest between Furman and the NC State Wolfpack on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Furman falling 92-73. The losing side was boosted by forward Garrett Hien, who had nine points along with six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Furman's loss took them down to 7-4 while Stephen F. Austin's win pulled them up to 6-4. Kyle Hayman will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 18 points in addition to five boards on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Furman's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.80

Odds

The Paladins are a solid 6-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.