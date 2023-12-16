Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: App. State 8-2, Gardner-Webb 5-6

What to Know

Gardner-Webb has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the App. State Mountaineers in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Greensboro Coliseum. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs made easy work of the Crusaders and carried off a 79-60 victory.

Meanwhile, App. State waltzed into their match Wednesday with six straight wins but they left with seven. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 93-81.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for the Mountaineers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.

Odds

App. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

