Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Charleston Southern after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against Gardner-Webb. Charleston Southern took a big hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Charleston Southern came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-11, Gardner-Webb 5-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Gardner-Webb is heading back home. The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 12 to 1 on offense, a fact Gardner-Webb found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-76 to the Panthers.

Gardner-Webb struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 77-56 defeat to the Lancers. Charleston Southern was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Bulldogs bumped their record down to 5-11 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Buccaneers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Charleston Southern.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a big 12.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.