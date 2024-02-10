Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Gardner-Webb looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against High Point.

Gardner-Webb came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: High Point 20-5, Gardner-Webb 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Gardner-Webb will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Gardner-Webb unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Blue Hose by a score of 77-75.

Meanwhile, High Point unfortunately witnessed the end of their 12-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 86-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Panthers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like High Point struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb opened the new year with a less-than-successful 85-76 defeat to the Panthers. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

High Point is a 3-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.