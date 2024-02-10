Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: High Point 20-5, Gardner-Webb 11-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the High Point Panthers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Paul Porter Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

High Point unfortunately witnessed the end of their 12-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 86-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Blue Hose by a score of 77-75.

The Panthers' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-5. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: High Point have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Gardner-Webb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

High Point was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in January, winning 85-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for High Point since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against High Point.