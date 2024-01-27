Who's Playing
SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Current Records: SC Upstate 6-13, Gardner-Webb 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
What to Know
Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Gardner-Webb will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Gardner-Webb waltzed into their game Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Lancers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.
Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 78-67. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.
Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Gardner-Webb came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Gardner-Webb is a big 9-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
Series History
Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 03, 2023 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 76
- Feb 25, 2023 - SC Upstate 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. SC Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - SC Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. SC Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. SC Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. SC Upstate 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. SC Upstate 59