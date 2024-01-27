Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-13, Gardner-Webb 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

What to Know

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Gardner-Webb will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Gardner-Webb waltzed into their game Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Lancers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 78-67. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Gardner-Webb came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a big 9-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.