Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 6-0, Gardner-Webb 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost 83-80 to the Royals on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Gardner-Webb found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Caleb Robinson, who scored 16 points along with 7 rebounds. DQ Nicholas was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They secured a 69-65 W over the Golden Eagles.

The last time the Bulldogs won on the road was back on November 12th. Having now lost three straight away games, they've bumped their record down to 3-5. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Gardner-Webb strolled past Western Carolina when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 71-55. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Western Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Western Carolina.