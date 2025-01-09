Halftime Report

Gardner-Webb is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Winthrop.

If Gardner-Webb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-9 in no time. On the other hand, Winthrop will have to make due with an 11-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Winthrop 11-6, Gardner-Webb 6-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus

Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Gardner-Webb will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. The Eagles took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulldogs, who come in off a win.

If Winthrop heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Gardner-Webb took over last week. Gardner-Webb had just enough and edged Presbyterian out 63-61. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Gardner-Webb smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Winthrop suffered their biggest loss since February 21, 2024 on Saturday. 2025 welcomed they with an 87-67 beatdown courtesy of Radford. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-26.

Gardner-Webb's victory bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Winthrop, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Gardner-Webb has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Gardner-Webb barely slipped by Winthrop when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 65-64. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will Winthrop turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Winthrop is a slight 2-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.