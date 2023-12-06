Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Wofford 3-5, Gardner-Webb 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Gardner-Webb is 0-3 against Wofford since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Wofford Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Catamounts 82-77.

Meanwhile, Wofford's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Blue Raiders by a score of 74-64.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 4-5 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.7 points per game. As for the Terriers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-5.

Wofford and Gardner-Webb pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Wofford: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a big 8-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won all of the games they've played against Gardner-Webb in the last 4 years.