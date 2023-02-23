Who's Playing

Longwood @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Longwood 19-10; Gardner-Webb 15-13

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Gardner-Webb ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 75-63.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood took their game against the Highlanders 73-63.

Gardner-Webb is now 15-13 while Longwood sits at 19-10. Longwood is 12-6 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 13 games against Longwood.