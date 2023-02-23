Who's Playing

Longwood @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Longwood 19-10; Gardner-Webb 15-13

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. The Lancers will be strutting in after a victory while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Gardner-Webb ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs when they played this past Saturday, losing 75-63.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood took their game against the Highlanders 73-63.

Gardner-Webb is now 15-13 while Longwood sits at 19-10. Longwood is 12-6 after wins this season, and Gardner-Webb is 5-7 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 13 games against Longwood.

  • Jan 18, 2023 - Longwood 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Longwood 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
  • Feb 12, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
  • Feb 11, 2021 - Longwood 57 vs. Gardner-Webb 54
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Longwood 84 vs. Gardner-Webb 81
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 66 vs. Longwood 47
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Longwood 86
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. Longwood 57
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Longwood 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 73
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 90 vs. Longwood 64
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Longwood 79
  • Feb 20, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. Longwood 71
  • Jan 02, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Longwood 66