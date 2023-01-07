Who's Playing
Radford @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Radford 7-9; Gardner-Webb 7-8
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Radford and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Highlanders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Gardner-Webb and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2020.
Radford entered their matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Radford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-60 to South Carolina Upstate.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 63-58 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.
Radford is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 13 games against Radford.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. Radford 42
- Feb 18, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Radford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. Radford 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Radford 65
- Jan 17, 2019 - Radford 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 58
- Feb 01, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Gardner-Webb 66
- Jan 12, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 59 vs. Radford 54
- Feb 15, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 59
- Jan 04, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 59
- Jan 24, 2016 - Radford 69 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 09, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Radford 61