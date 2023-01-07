Who's Playing

Radford @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Radford 7-9; Gardner-Webb 7-8

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Radford and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Highlanders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Gardner-Webb and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2020.

Radford entered their matchup against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Radford was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 65-60 to South Carolina Upstate.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 63-58 to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Radford is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 13 games against Radford.