Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Coppin State 0-6, George Mason 2-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for George Mason. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

George Mason fought the good fight in their overtime game against East Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Pirates. That's two games in a row now that the Patriots have lost by just one point.

Despite their defeat, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Giovanni Emejuru, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Darius Maddox was another key player, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 19th straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 93-63 defeat at the hands of Miami. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-19.

George Mason now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-6.

Everything came up roses for George Mason against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, as the squad secured a 91-53 win. In that matchup, George Mason amassed a halftime lead of 53-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Patriots, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.