Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Dayton 21-4, George Mason 17-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Dayton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.1% better than the opposition, a fact Dayton proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 78-70 victory over the Rams.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. Holmes II hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Javon Bennett, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last contest, George Mason made sure to put some points up on the board against the Colonials on Tuesday. The Patriots were the clear victor by a 90-67 margin over the Colonials. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-27.

Among those leading the charge was Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last four times he's played. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Flyers' win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Patriots, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 17-8.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton came up short against the Patriots in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 74-69. Can Dayton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 5 out of their last 9 games against George Mason.