Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, George Mason looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Loyola Chi.

George Mason came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 15-7, George Mason 15-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Chi. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. George Mason took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Loyola Chi., who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-63 victory over the Wildcats.

Loyola Chi. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Des Watson out in front who scored 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Jalen Quinn was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with five assists.

George Mason has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They lost 66-65 to the Minutemen on a last-minute free throw From Rahsool Diggins.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Keyshawn Hall, who scored 23 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Ronald Polite III, who scored nine points along with two steals.

The Ramblers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season. As for the Patriots, they dropped their record down to 15-7 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. was able to grind out a solid win over the Patriots in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 69-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

George Mason is a 4-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

George Mason and Loyola Chi. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.