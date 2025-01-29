Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 12-7, George Mason 15-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Ramblers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Loyola Chi. took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They snuck past Fordham with a 70-66 win.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Sheldon Edwards, who scored 13 points in addition to seven assists and three steals. The dominant performance gave Edwards a new career-high in assists.

Meanwhile, George Mason had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Tuesday. They walked away with a 75-62 victory over the Bonnies.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brayden O'Connor, who earned 13 points in addition to five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Anderson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points.

George Mason was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Bona. only posted nine.

Loyola Chi.'s win bumped their record up to 12-7. As for George Mason, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Loyola Chi. has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Loyola Chi.'s way against George Mason in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Loyola Chi. made off with an 80-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Loyola Chi. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against George Mason.