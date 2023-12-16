Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-9, George Mason 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, George Mason is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

George Mason was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 87-66 to the Volunteers. George Mason found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

George Mason's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Woody Newton, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds, and Darius Maddox who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Newton has scored all season.

George Mason struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell 77-64 to the Mountaineers.

The Patriots' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-2. As for the Greyhounds, they bumped their record down to 1-9 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

George Mason didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Loyola Maryland in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. Will George Mason repeat their success, or does Loyola Maryland have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Mason and Loyola Maryland both have 1 win in their last 2 games.