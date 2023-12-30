Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 2-10, George Mason 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will finish 2023 at home by hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. George Mason will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Friday, the Patriots narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Green Wave 69-66. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:40 mark of the first half, when George Mason was facing a 40-27 deficit.

George Mason's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ronald Polite III, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Amari Kelly, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Coastal Carolina scored an imposing 82 points on Thursday, North Carolina A&T still came out on top. The Aggies came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chanticleers and snuck past 85-82.

The Patriots have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Aggies, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-10.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 29.5 rebounds per game. Given George Mason's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.