Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Penn 4-7, George Mason 7-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will take on the Penn Quakers in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at EagleBank Arena. The timing is sure in the Patriots' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Quakers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

George Mason is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Duke just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 68-47 punch to the gut against the Blue Devils. The contest marked the Patriots' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

George Mason's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Haynes, who had 18 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Darius Maddox, who scored 12 points along with two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, George Mason struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Penn finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against Rider by a score of 79-66 on Friday.

George Mason's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Penn, their win bumped their record up to 4-7.

Everything went George Mason's way against Penn when the teams last played back in November of 2021, as George Mason made off with an 87-66 victory. Does George Mason have another victory up their sleeve, or will Penn turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

George Mason has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Penn.