Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-10, George Mason 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at EagleBank Arena. George Mason will be strutting in after a win while Rhode Island will be stumbling in from a defeat.

George Mason had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Bonnies by a score of 69-60 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rhode Island on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 71-68. Rhode Island's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jeremy Foumena, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Patriots' win bumped their record up to 14-5. As for the Rams, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-10.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Mason was able to grind out a solid win over Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-67. Will George Mason repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 5 out of their last 8 games against George Mason.