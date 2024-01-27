Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-10, George Mason 14-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at EagleBank Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Rhode Island was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Rhode Island's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 71-68.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jeremy Foumena, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Even though George Mason has not done well against St. Bona. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Patriots walked away with a 69-60 victory over the Bonnies. The victory was a breath of fresh air for George Mason as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Rams' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-10. As for the Patriots, their victory bumped their record up to 14-5.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only George Mason took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, George Mason is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Rhode Island against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

George Mason is a big 10-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 5 out of their last 8 games against George Mason.