Who's Playing
Davidson @ George Mason
Current Records: Davidson 9-8; George Mason 10-7
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Davidson Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of 2017. The Patriots and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
GMU was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 63-62 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Forward Josh Oduro did his best for GMU, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to 15 boards.
Davidson lost a heartbreaker to the Richmond Spiders when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Davidson fell in a 61-57 heartbreaker. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but they had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding the Wildcats back was the mediocre play of guard Foster Loyer, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.
The losses put the Patriots at 10-7 and Davidson at 9-8. GMU is 4-2 after losses this year, Davidson 4-3.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
Series History
Davidson have won six out of their last eight games against George Mason.
