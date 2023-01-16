Who's Playing

George Washington @ George Mason

Current Records: George Washington 8-9; George Mason 11-7

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Colonials and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 77-76 at home and GMU taking the second 69-62.

George Washington came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday, falling 81-74. One thing holding George Washington back was the mediocre play of guard James Bishop, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 5-for-23 shooting.

Meanwhile, GMU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday. George Mason's forward Josh Oduro was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 22 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

George Mason's victory lifted them to 11-7 while George Washington's loss dropped them down to 8-9. If the Patriots want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Colonials' guard Maximus Edwards, who had 24 points along with five boards, and guard Brendan Adams, who had 19 points and five assists along with seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

George Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against George Mason.