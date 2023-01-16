Who's Playing
George Washington @ George Mason
Current Records: George Washington 8-9; George Mason 11-7
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Colonials and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 77-76 at home and GMU taking the second 69-62.
George Washington came up short against the Saint Louis Billikens this past Saturday, falling 81-74. One thing holding George Washington back was the mediocre play of guard James Bishop, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes with 5-for-23 shooting.
Meanwhile, GMU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Davidson Wildcats this past Saturday. George Mason's forward Josh Oduro was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 22 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
George Mason's victory lifted them to 11-7 while George Washington's loss dropped them down to 8-9. If the Patriots want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Colonials' guard Maximus Edwards, who had 24 points along with five boards, and guard Brendan Adams, who had 19 points and five assists along with seven rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
George Washington have won eight out of their last 15 games against George Mason.
- Feb 27, 2022 - George Mason 69 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 17, 2022 - George Washington 77 vs. George Mason 76
- Mar 04, 2021 - George Mason 73 vs. George Washington 59
- Feb 24, 2021 - George Mason 63 vs. George Washington 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Jan 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - George Mason 61 vs. George Washington 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - George Mason 81 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - George Mason 62 vs. George Washington 55
- Feb 10, 2018 - George Mason 72 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. George Mason 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - George Washington 83 vs. George Mason 74
- Jan 25, 2017 - George Washington 87 vs. George Mason 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - George Washington 74 vs. George Mason 52
- Jan 31, 2016 - George Washington 76 vs. George Mason 70